Many are still digging out from that big weekend snow storm, and you’ll want to keep that shovel handy.

A few more inches of the white stuff is heading out way. Here’s the latest from Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brian Niznansky:

Enjoy today because some nasty weather is on the way.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies today, very light wind, and highs in the middle 30s. Clouds increase ahead of our next storm system tonight with lows in the 20s.

A few light rain, sleet, and snow showers are possible early tomorrow, but the heavier stuff should hold off until the afternoon. Snow eventually spreads across all of southern Wisconsin.

The steady snow should wrap up by late Thursday night.

As of right now, it looks like the Milwaukee area picks up 2 to 4 inches of very wet and heavy snow, with as much as 6″ well northwest of Milwaukee.

Try to shovel most of the snow before going to bed Thursday night, because temperatures crash by Friday morning. Arctic air is set to take over this weekend.

WTMJ’s Gene Mueller talked to Niznansky on Wisconsin’s Morning News. Listen below.