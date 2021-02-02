Milwaukee Film is celebrating Black History Month.

For the month of February, they are offering new films and events that celebrate, honor, and elevate Black culture and traditions.

You can buy a pass for the entire month or purchase films individually.

“It’s amazing what you can do in a virtual round that you can’t do in-person,” Geraud Blanks, Cultures and Communities Director, tells WTMJ.

“So we can do 30+ films in the course of a month, which would be really hard to do in-person. So that’s one of the advantages of doing films online.”

For much more information, click here.

nd to hear the full interview with Blanks on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.