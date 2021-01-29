It’s been one year since the first positive COVID-19 case in Wisconsin.

On January 30, 2020, UW Health saw a patient who exhibited symptoms.

It was later confirmed to be the first case in the state, and only the 12th confirmed case in the country.

So what have we learned over the last twelve months and what can we expect moving forward?

Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health, joined Wisconsin’s Morning News.

“It’s been hard for everyone, but I do think there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

