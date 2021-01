Menomonee, Wisconsin resident Pat Nevela and her husband Merlin have been Packer season ticket holders for 55 years. During that time the family’s put on thousands of miles between their home and Lambeau Field. Many times doing the one way, 3 1/2 hour drive twice in a day. Pat says through good and bad years, that’s just what you do if you’re a Packers fan.

Listen to Pat’s prediction for Sunday’s matchup between the Packers and the Buccaneers by clicking on the player above.