We have a presidential inauguration happening tomorrow and it’s taking place under unique circumstances.

It follows insurrection at the Capitol just days ago.

Though these can be tough events for even adults to process, it’s important to talk to kids about what is going on.

“This is a great learning opportunity,” Calie Herbst of MKEwithKids.com tells WTMJ. “This is when we can talk to them about civics, about their rights, about how our government works. That’s what’s going to help them become citizens who are active and who can sort fact from fiction, which is really important these days.”

Herbst adds that it is important to make sure the conversations are age appropriate.

“Most experts say under six years old, you can really, not leave it out, but be very brief about it. But as you get into those school-aged years, eight or nine or above, kids are curious, they’re seeing all this stuff. It’s really on the parents to start the conversation and ask what they’ve heard and ask them how they’re feeling.”

It’s also important to show both sides and be factual.

For much more from Herbst on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.