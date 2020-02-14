Buying roses for your sweetie today?

They can certainly be an investment, especially around Valentine’s Day! But there are ways to make them last longer.

Plant doctor Melinda Myers says if your roses start to droop…

“Cut the bottom stem. Put the whole thing in tepid water- so flower, leaves, stem, and all- for 30 minutes. Recut the stem and put it back in a clean vase with flower preservative. And you can perk those roses up and enjoy them for another week.”

For more tips and tricks from Myers, listen to her full interview on Wisconsin’s Morning News in the player above.