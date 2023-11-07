MILWAUKEE — During an appearance on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Tuesday, Fox World Travel’s Rose Gray offered several gift ideas that could ease your holiday travel.

Twelve South AirFly: Rose says the AirFly Pro is a transmitter that plugs into the headphone jack of the seatback screen and pairs with your Bluetooth-enabled earbuds or headphones. eBags Packing Cubes: Rose has been using these packing cubes for more than eight years! Bag Tag/Portable Charger: This combo item is on Rose’s wishlist for the holidays this year.