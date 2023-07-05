July is a high-flying, rev-roaring month in Wisconsin’s events calendar. Festivals range from niche interests to classic summer fairs. Here’s to a wonder-filled July.

Hear the rev of the engine at the Iola Car Show & Swap Meet (Waupaca County)

Experience one of America’s greatest auto events at the Iola Car Show & Swap Meet! This small community will grow exponentially when tens of thousands trek to Waupaca County between July 6-8.

More than 2,500 cars will be on display to marvel at. The vehicles span the decades, including early model productions from the 1930s, the iconic models of the ‘50s, and modern cars with customized flair. There are also thousands of spaces for vendors that will be selling vintage car parts or swapping cars.

The entire event is described as a sensory experience. The vehicles keep your eyes looking from one visually stunning car to the next. You’ll be surrounded by the smell of cheese curds, grills, rubber and cars. And for some, seeing a car from their childhood brings back a flood of good memories.

Have big fun in a small-town setting at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair (Chippewa County)

Head to Chippewa Falls in mid-July and celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. Between July 12-16, you’ll experience all the sights, sounds and smells of a state fair combined with the small-town charm of Chippewa Falls.

It’s a jam-packed schedule over five days. There is entertainment for the kids like pig, duck and goat races, livestock shows and performers. You’ll also be able to sing along to great live music at the main stage. Acts this year include rock band Styx and hip-hop artist Nelly.

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair has a lot to offer for a memorable visit, including a Midway full of rides, food vendors serving fair staples, and exhibition halls to check out.

Embrace the heat of summer at the Midwest Fire Fest (Dane County)

Celebrate the artistry of fire at the Midwest Fire Fest in Cambridge on the weekend of July 22-23. This festival is part art fair, part makers fair and part music festival. It’s centered around all things created with fire, heat and smoke. This includes clay, metals arts, hot glass, food and performances!

You’ll find several artists holding demonstrations on how fire and heat can transform materials into artwork. The festival attracts artists to display their work from across Wisconsin and surrounding states.

One of the top attractions of the Midwest Fire Fest is the firing of a 7-foot clay sculpture that will be revealed to festival attendees. You’ll also find food, fire dancers and smoking-hot music all weekend long.

See planes of all types at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh (Winnebago County)

Oshkosh is home to America’s high-flying festival — EAA AirVenture! This is the largest experimental aviation event in the country. More than 2,000 airplanes are on display, and thousands more aircraft fly in just to attend the festival each July. The event is so popular that the control tower at Wittman Regional Airport, which hosts EAA AirVenture, temporarily becomes the busiest in the world!

You’ll discover vintage airplanes, homebuilt aircraft, seaplanes and so much more. EAA AirVenture also offers airplane and helicopter rides, aerobatic stunt shows and other activities. Join more than 600,000 spectators for EAA AirVenture when the festival takes off between July 24-30.

Start your summer getaway at TravelWisconsin.com