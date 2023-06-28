In the summer, many Wisconsin farmers welcome visitors to enjoy from-scratch meals in the same space where the ingredients are grown and produced. Here’s to eating fresh on the farm.

Savor a burger on the farm outside of Mondovi (Buffalo County)

Head to Buffalo County for mouthwatering burgers in a beautiful farm setting.Together Farms hosts its popular Burger Nights in the summer months. You’ll discover an on-the-farm restaurant serving gourmet burgers. It’s a wonderful experience for the family or a great option for a date night.

Burger Nights take place Thursday to Sunday, which times out perfect for those making a weekend getaway to this part of Wisconsin.The menu includes everything from a comforting, simple cheeseburger to specialty burgers full of creativity.If you’re feeling like something new, go with the Trust Us Burger. That’s a patty topped with peanut butter, thick-cut bacon and strawberry sriracha, served on a pretzel bun.

Together Farms raises its grass-fed livestock with a lot of care and consideration. That means the burgers you’re getting don’t contain any pesticides, herbicides or other unnatural ingredients. It all translates to a delicious meal enjoyed on an unbeatable farm setting.

Support local farmers at People’s Food Co-op in La Crosse (La Crosse County)

If you’re camping or staying at a cabin in the La Crosse area, visit People’s Food Co-op to find the ingredients to make your own farm-fresh meal!The co-op works with Wisconsin farmers and producers to stock its shelves. This includes everything from local produce and meat to prepared food like kimchi and sauerkraut.

Or if you don’t feel like cooking, order one of the sandwiches from People’s Food Co-op for farm-fresh flavor. Consider the breakfast sandwiches served all day or the El Curtido Molido sandwich with ham, bacon, Swiss cheese and a lightly fermented cabbage relish.

When in the La Crosse area, add Rainbow Ridge Farms to your itinerary as another way to support farmers.This bed and breakfast in Onalaska offers goat yoga every Tuesday evening and Saturday morning.You can also arrange private tours of the farm ahead of time.

Enjoy from-scratch pizza on the farm in Marathon County

Join in on an emerging Wisconsin summertime tradition at Stoney Acres Farms by enjoying from-scratch pizza made with local ingredients.

Located in Athens, which is about 40 minutes outside Wausau, Stoney Acres welcomes visitors to experience pizza on the farm on Friday and Saturday evenings. You’ll find delicious wood-fired pizzas. The menu includes a lot of classic pizzas, as well as specialty pizzas that change weekly as new vegetables and ingredients come into season.

Many of the ingredients are sourced right from Stoney Acres, including spring wheat used for the crust. Other ingredients like the cheese come from local producers. Pair your pizza with one of the small-batch beers Stoney Acres brews on the farm. The farm has seating both indoors and outdoors, so the weather won’t affect your visit. Expect to enjoy live music on pizza nights into September as Stoney Acres hosts musicians playing everything from bluegrass and jazz to country and soul.

