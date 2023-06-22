MILWAUKEE — Tune into Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Thursdays for ‘What’s On Tap?’ to hear about the top events in the area curated by WAN’s Sandy Maxx.

Please note that any quoted information under each event comes directly from event organizers on the page linked below it.

THE ANNUAL ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH GREEK FEST

FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT WISCONSIN STATE FAIR PARK

Opa! Get your Greek on with delicious food like gyros and pastries baklava, Greek dancing and music, fun cover bands and get your wristband for the carnival rides. Affordable fun for your whole family with free admission, but expect to pay $10 to park. If you can’t spend the day, pick up supper with the Whole Greek Chicken Drive Thru!

CHEESE CAPITAL FESTIVAL

SATURDAY AT THE STAYER PARK PAVILION IN DOWNTOWN PLYMOUTH

“Plymouth Chamber of Commerce announces the first-ever Cheese Capital Festival happening June 23 & 24, 2023. The event reimagines the Family Music Fest and will celebrate the rich heritage of cheese in the city of Plymouth – the ‘Cheese Capital of the World’.

The two-day celebration is free and open to the public, beginning Friday, June 23 with a concert featuring the Abler/McManus Duo presented by Arch Solar. In addition to live music, there will be a mac & cheese cooking contest where local restaurants will serve up their best mac & cheese dishes to be judged by local chefs and dignitaries. Plymouth Chamber member businesses will also be offering special deals to the public during the 2-day event.

Saturday, June 24, 2023, is a throwback to the Cheese Derby Days that were held in Plymouth in the 1950s. The family fun begins with a parade at 10:00 a.m. Soon after, there will be a “Cheese Wedge Derby’ where kids and kids at heart can purchase a foam cheese wedge to race down the Mullet River. Proceeds benefit the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund. Kids can jump around in the kids play zone, get their face painted, practice milking a cow and pet the baby calves. There will also be a cheese eating contest sponsored by The Big Cheese. You can also try many different cheese offerings from local vendors.

Learn about the history of cheese by the Plymouth Historical Society, during one of the presentations at the Plymouth Arts Center as well as other topics covered by local cheese companies – Sargento, Masters Gallery, Sartori and Great Lakes Cheese such as cheese grading, cheese making and cheese pairing.

Live music begins at noon on Saturday with all events at Stayer Park Pavilion. See four local bands, including the Abler Boys, Bad Genie, Sister Winchester and a fan favorite Charlie Bucket sponsored by Van Horn Automotive Group, Meinhardt Orthodontics, Arch Solar & the Plymouth Advancement Association. At 2:00 p.m. you can get your photo taken with the Famous Racing Sausages presented by Johnsonville Foods.”

CEDARBURG STRAWBERRY FEST

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ON MAIN STREET IN HISTORIC CEDARBURG

A free festival celebrating the strawberry! Enjoy all things strawberry including shortcake. Family-friendly, full of art, kids activities, food, shopping, live music. Browse and maybe even buy something creative from a Wisconsin artist at the Art on the Avenue section of the festival.

THIRD ANNUAL WORLD NAKED BIKE RIDE

SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. IN MILWAUKEE THROUGH NEIGHBORHOODS IN MITCHELL STREET, THE MENOMONEE VALLEY AND THE EAST SIDE

You may be surprised to see hundreds of bicycle riders in the buff around the city on Saturday afternoon and evening. The 3rd Annual World Naked Bike Ride will be held as an unique and fun way to gather people. The route is about twelve miles long and will wind through Mitchell Street, the Menomonee Valley and the East Side. There are a variety of deeper messages to the mission of this event. It is a creative protest against oil dependency, anti bike infrastructure, sexualization of bidoes and body disempowerment. You’re allowed to look, but don’t touch.

