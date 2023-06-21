Wisconsin is home to 11 federally recognized Tribes, each with their own distinct traditions and cultural heritage. Tribes welcome the public to experience rich traditions throughout the year, with many unique events and opportunities in the summer. Here’s to experiencing Wisconsin’s Native culture.

Visit Bayfield County to experience Ojibwe culture (Bayfield County)

Discover natural beauty and the artwork of Native artists when visiting Bayfield County this summer.

The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa established Frog Bay Tribal National Park, which was the first tribal national park in the country. The park protects 300 acres of land and 4,000 feet of shoreline on Lake Superior. When you visit, you’ll find nearly 2 miles of rustic trails, interpretive signs, bridges and a view of five of the Apostle Islands.

Head over to Madeline Island afterward to learn about Ojibwe culture. Dine at the newly opened restaurant in La Pointe, Miijim, where you can enjoy Indigenous comfort dishes with a French twist on small plates. The dishes feature locally foraged and Native-grown foods while offering a unique exploration into Indigenous Miijim, meaning “food” in Ojibwe.

Explore the Madeline Island Museum, which is operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society, and has a featured exhibit with works from an internationally recognized Ojibwe artist, as well as an exhibit showcasing beadwork from Native youth. For a place to stay when you visit, rent a campsite at the Buffalo Bay Campground. The lakeside campground offers panoramic views of Lake Superior and the Apostle Islands and is next to the Legendary Waters Resort and Casino with all its modern conveniences.

Visit Lac du Flambeau for outdoor recreation and cultural experiences throughout the summer (Vilas County)

Fish the famous Flambeau Chain with a Native American guide, paddle the areas 71 miles of rivers and streams or catch glimpses of wildlife and the many birding opportunities on the Powell Marsh – 12,000 acres of wetlands and one of the top birding destinations in Wisconsin.

Visit the George W. Brown, Jr. Ojibwe Museum & Cultural Center for exhibits dovetailing the old ways and the new ways into a holistic picture of Ojibwe life and history. Book in advance to take advantage of their guided tours, programs and events. Take in one of the weekly Waaswaaganing Indian Bowl Pow Wows happening every Tuesday until August 15.

For more than 70 years, the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa have been educating visitors and sharing Ojibwe culture through pow wows at the Indian Bowl. They have even been visited by President Dwight Eisenhower. Today, you’ll experience a beautiful permanent pow wow venue that honors heritage and tradition while creating space for contemporary expression of Native culture.

When you’re visiting Lac du Flambeau, book a room at Lake of the Torches Resort Casino to extend your stay. Time your visit with a Native American arts and craft show that’s happening at Lake of the Torches on July 29 where you can browse a variety of handcrafted goods.

See smoke dancing and more at the annual Oneida Pow Wow (Outagamie County)

The Oneida Pow Wow is a powerful way to experience Native American culture and celebrate the tribe’s past, present and future! The popular event is taking place the weekend of June 30-July 2 at the Norbert Hill Center in Oneida.

You’ll be amazed by the incredible talent during the dance and drum contests. Competitors of all ages travel to the pow wow to show off their skills in several traditional dances, including Oneida’s own smoke dance style. When there’s downtime between competitions, check out the dozens of booths surrounding the dance area. Vendors will be selling Native American-made crafts, food and more.

