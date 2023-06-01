June is National Dairy Month — a celebration of farmers and the dairy industry. Most Wisconsin milk is turned into cheese, which represents a quarter of all the cheese produced in the country. Here’s to tasting the cheesiness, sharpness and squeakiness of June Dairy Month.

Delve into the history of cheesemaking in Monroe (Green County)

Here in Wisconsin, we’re lucky to have cheese that can be described as rich, as well as a tradition and history of cheesemaking that’s rich! Develop a deeper understanding of that heritage by touring the National Historic Cheesemaking Center in Monroe!

The museum walks you through the story of cheesemaking in the late 1800s to early 1900s. Tour the museum yourself or, if a retired cheesemaker and knowledgeable docents are available, enjoy a guided tour of the center to hear colorful stories about the history of cheesemaking. The National Historic Cheesemaking Center is open Thursday through Sunday.

Experience the Imobersteg Farmstead Cheese Factory while you’re on the grounds. This century-old factory once produced Swiss, Limburger and brick cheese before closing in 1917. It went unused for 90 years before being donated to the center, which restored the farmstead operation and equipment to its original glory!

Taste more than a century of tradition at Nasonville Dairy in Central Wisconsin

For more than 130 years, Nasonville Dairy has been producing cheese. Travel to Central Wisconsin to get a taste of their award-winning cheese for yourself. The dairy operates retail stores in the communities of Curtiss and Marshfield where you’ll browse a large selection of cheese and other products. They’re open to customers Monday to Saturday.

Nasonville Dairy employs 17 licensed cheesemakers crafting their products, including four master cheesemakers. Their cheeses include sharp cheddars aged up to 16 years, specialty products like blue marble jack cheese and buffalo-flavored cheese curds, and so much more. Time your visit to Nasonville Dairy with another quintessential June Dairy Month experience — enjoying breakfast on a farm!

There are upcoming events in the area. The Abbotsford FFA is hosting a dairy breakfast — which of course includes cheese, milk and ice cream — on June 4. Another dairy breakfast in the area is being hosted by the Colby FFA on June 25. In addition to breakfast, there will be a petting zoo, bouncy house and polka band!

Dairy farmers throughout Wisconsin are hosting breakfast on the farm for June, so you should be able to find one close to where you live.

Enjoy meals made with artisan cheese in Door County

Foodies will want to add Renard’s Cheese to their itinerary for any trip to Door County. The artisan cheesemaker operates a retail store and bistro in Sturgeon Bay.

Renard’s is committed to high-quality, gourmet cheese, and you’ll taste that in their selection. The cheesemaker produces well-known styles of cheese, along with more than 50 specialty cheeses infused with exciting ingredients and flavors! Complimentary cheese and wine tastings are offered seven days a week at Renard’s.

Once the samples have you hungry for more, order something from the on-site Melt Bistro. The dishes combine Renard’s cheese with other locally sourced ingredients for homestyle comfort food. The melt-style sandwiches and mac and cheese meals really highlight the flavor and versatility of Renard’s Cheese.

Start your summer getaway at TravelWisconsin.com