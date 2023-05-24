MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Afternoon News host John Mercure spent Tuesday morning with a group of 6th graders​‌ at North Middle School in Menomonee Falls to celebrate the importance of learning.

Part of the time was spent playing a game called “Silent Library,” ed by North Media Specialist Keegan Charlier in the library. The premise of the game is to work in teams to accomplish a series of tasks without talking or making any noises. It’s about teamwork and building comradery.

Mercure was the leader of two tasks with his new 6th grade friends. One involved creating a hat from a newspaper and then walking an imaginary catwalk. The other contest required putting a plastic cup on each hand and using the cups to stack dice.

“It was a special morning,” Mercure said. “Hanging with the kids at North gave me a fresh perspective on what it means to work together. Sometimes, we get so caught up in grinding through each day that we forget how much easier things are when we work together.”

North Middle School holds “Silent Library” for all of its students each year.