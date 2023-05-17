Tandem? Electric? Recumbent? Whichever way your bicycle rolls, there’s a lot to love about biking through Wisconsin. Here’s to the views on two wheels.

Pedal through Jefferson County on the Glacial River Trail

Take in Jefferson County by biking along the Glacial River Trail.Scenes of prairie flowers, farmsteads, wetlands and woods create an idyllic ride through the countryside.

The trail stretches 32 miles across the entire county from north to south. About half of the trail is made up of paved, off-road sections and the other half is marked, on-road sections.One charming feature of the Glacial River Trail is the red covered bridge it passes through. It’s a must-stop photo opp.

While you’re on the ride, stop in Jefferson to visit an iconic establishment.Wedl’s Hamburger Stand has been serving customers for more than a century!The seasonal attraction is known for its no-frills classic burgers served with cheese and onions. You’ll also find sandwiches, brats, appetizers and more on the menu.Then treat yourself to one of Wedl’s creative ice cream creations for a perfect pairing of savory and sweet.

Loop the lake in Madison (Dane County)

Madison is a great place for bicycling. In fact, the city is recognized as one of a handful of platinum-level Bicycle Friendly Communities in the country by the League of American Bicyclists.

To experience some of the best bicycling in the area, pedal around Lake Monona on the beloved Lake Loop.This 13-mile route circles the entire lake. You’ll pass through lakeside neighborhoods, get unbeatable views of Madison’s skyline and Lake Monona, and find several stop-worthy destinations along the way.

On the southern shore, Monona Bait and Ice Cream is a great destination to get a mid-ride sundae filled with ice cream that’s made at the renowned Babcock Dairy Plant on UW-Madison’s campus. While you’re there, you might as well pick up night crawlers to go fishing in Lake Monona!Then jump back on the bike and further on the route you can lounge lakeside with a beverage and a snack at The Biergarten at Olbrich Park.The seasonal beer garden delivers stunning views of downtown Madison from across Lake Monona. A visit here is a great way to cap the bike trip.

Explore the Chippewa Valley across three connected state trails

For those looking to put serious miles on their bicycle, head to western Wisconsin to bike three connected state trails that span four counties.The Chippewa Valley Trails are made up of the Chippewa River, Red Cedar and Old Abe state trails. In total, you can ride 76 miles of tremendous trails!

All three trails are filled with gorgeous scenery. They pass by prairies, wetlands and forests, alongside rivers and sandstone bluffs, and through farmland and cities.You’ll find trailheads for the three state trails in the communities of Cornell, Eau Claire, Durand and Menomonie.If you’re looking for a shorter ride, consider taking the Old Abe State Trail. It’s a 20-mile paved trail that connects Lake Wissota State Park and Brunet Island State Park.

Be sure to ride into Chippewa Falls to treat yourself to Max’s Bistro & Bar.The restaurant specializes in coastal Mexican cuisine and prepares dishes like seafood pasta entrees, grilled cuts of swordfish and mahi mahi, and fantastic fish tacos.

To discover more biking destinations, check out the Wisconsin Trail Report. The interactive map-based report highlights trail networks for recreational and mountain biking across Wisconsin, including general trail conditions and ideas for nearby dining and lodging.

