Want to eat like a king?

Try making the official Coronation Quiche that has been created for King Charles III’s first luncheon after getting his crown and for all of his subjects to serve and enjoy at their own celebrations this weekend.

70 years ago, when Queen Elizabeth rose to the throne, she was served Coronation Chicken which became a traditional English dish of diced chicken and creamy curry sauce.

For the new King’s culinary choice of quiche, the main ingredients are cheese, eggs, spinach and the kinds of beans that we call fava beans here in the United States. This dish is being interpreted as being inspired by his interest in organic and sustainable agriculture.

Click here to get the BBC’s official recipe to try making a Coronation Quiche: https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20230430-royal-chef-mark-flanagans-coronation-quiche