Time on the trail pulls us closer to Wisconsin’s natural beauty and wildlife. It offers respite and relaxation. Here’s to getting from Point A to Point B at your own pace.

Locate the perfect trail network with the Wisconsin Trail Report

The Wisconsin Trail Report is a comprehensive tool to discover a new trail network for your next hiking or biking adventure.

This interactive map lets you explore the vast trail offerings in the Wisconsin State Park System, various county and municipal parks, as well as private and nonprofit organizations like nature centers. You can filter the trail networks for hiking or biking, learn about their conditions and find nearby options for dining, lodging and activities.

Cruise along the Lake Michigan coastline in Kewaunee and Manitowoc counties

To marvel at Wisconsin’s fresh coast, plan your next trip to Two Rivers and Manitowoc. The Mariners Trail stretches 6 miles between these two Lake Michigan communities, hugging the coastline all along the way.

The trail serves up scenic overlooks of Lake Michigan, its craggy coves and wide beaches. Flower gardens and sculptures dot the route and enhance the entire experience. You can walk, jog, bike or rollerblade the Mariners Trail. Don’t worry about bringing a bicycle with you either as several businesses offer rentals.

Once in Two Rivers, the trail connects with the Rawley Point Trail. This path journeys into the Point Beach State Forest where you can explore wide, sandy beaches and check out a historic lighthouse, which has been operated by the U.S. Coast Guard since 1853.

Crisscross the Baraboo River on the 400 State Trail

For three decades, the 400 State Trail has been a go-to destination to pedal through Wisconsin’s countryside — and for good reason! The trail, which is popular for bicycling, follows the Baraboo River as it crisscrosses through Sauk and Juneau counties.

You’ll discover sandstone bluffs, rolling pastures and abundant wildlife along the way. The 400 State Trail runs for 22 miles from Reedsburg to Elroy. Along the route, you can link up with the Hillsboro State Trail in Union Center or the Elroy-Sparta State Trail in Elroy to bike even further.

For a bite to eat on the 400 State Trail, stop in the village of Wonewoc for Farm and Hearth Woodfired Bistro. The restaurant sources ingredients throughout Wisconsin and promises real food with farmhouse flavor. You’ll find exceptional entrees like wood-fired walleye and seasonal ravioli that are best accompanied by one of Farm and Hearth’s fantastic desserts.

Find beauty and solitude on the North Country Trail

If you’re seeking a remote hiking adventure in Wisconsin’s Northwoods, plan a trip to the North Country National Scenic Trail. This scenic footpath stretches 4,800 miles across eight states, making it the longest national scenic trail in America.

In Wisconsin, the trail meanders for more than 200 miles and offers picture-worthy views of the deep valleys, rocky outcrops and long vistas of the ancient Penokee Mountain Range that once spanned the area.

Consider hiking the eastern stretch of the North Country Trail in Wisconsin. This section is characterized as a land of waterfalls and rocky outcroppings. Since the trail passes through Copper Falls State Park, this is a great place to rest, relax and catch gorgeous glimpses of the cascading water the park is known for.

Start your spring getaway at TravelWisconsin.com