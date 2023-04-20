The Wisconsin supper club is a place of tradition. Whichever one you visit, the familiarity is comforting, drinks refreshing and dishes satisfying. Here’s to new memories in old favorites.

Take in live entertainment at Classic’s Restaurant & Lounge (Shawano County)

At Classic’s Restaurant & Lounge, you’re invited to come for the food and stay for the music! This Shawano establishment is decked out in music memorabilia like electric guitars and photos of famous musicians hanging on the walls. On Friday and Saturday nights, hear local musicians perform live on the restaurant’s stage.

As far as the menu, Classic’s Restaurant & Lounge keeps to the classics of what to expect at a supper club. You can start the meal off with an appetizer like spinach and artichoke dip served with homemade tortilla chips or a bowl of baked French onion soup. For the main meal, choose between tenderloin burgers, surf and turf combinations, filling pasta entrees and more!

When you’re in the area, cruise around Shawano County to discover hundreds of beautiful barn quilts. These are colorfully painted panels made to look like quilt work and then hung on barns. Last fall, the 400th barn quilt was installed in Shawano County!

Settle in for the classic supper club experience in Hayward (Sawyer County)

The Ranch Supper Club has been treating visitors to Hayward to a classic experience since 1931.

Start your evening with an Old Fashioned at one of the most unique bar tops in all of Wisconsin. Installed in the ‘60s, the bar top comprises razon-thin cut agates, jade, petrified wood and other stones, and lights underneath illuminate the whole thing. Fun fact: The Ranch Supper Club sold an all-time record of 7,381 Old Fashioneds last year!

Once you’re seated at a table, move onto the relish tray of crisp veggies, cheese spread, herring and pickle slices. And you might as well order a delicious appetizer, too! For the main meal, The Ranch serves signature steaks. These are individually hand-cut, seasoned with a house recipe and served on a sizzling platter.

If you’re craving seafood, the shrimp dinner is a favorite. Order it either broiled in butter or lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Then cap off the experience with an after-dinner drink by the fireplace. The Ranch Supper Club has long been known for great food and honest drinks, and that reputation lives on today!

Savor weekend specials and sweeping views in Calumet County

Not far from Lake Winnebago, The Granary Supper Club welcomes patrons with made-from-scratch meals and a relaxing environment. The supper club in Sherwood has been around for decades and prides itself on the traditional weekend specials.

On Friday nights, The Granary serves up crispy Canadian lake perch, along with fried or steamed haddock, and one of the best clam chowders in the area. Then on Saturdays, fill up with prime rib that’s seasoned, marinated and then slow roasted until fork tender.

A few minutes away from the supper club is High Cliff State Park on the shoreline of Lake Winnebago. As the name implies, the park features gorgeous cliffs that overlook the lake. A 40-foot observation tower also elevates visitors for a sweeping view of Lake Winnebago and the Fox Cities far off in the distance. Consider climbing up in the evening after visiting The Granary to capture the setting sun with loved ones.

