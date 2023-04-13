Communities large and small in Wisconsin are brimming with artists, cultural centers and heritage opportunities. Here’s to gaining a deeper appreciation and a broader perspective of arts and culture.

Discover curated works from local artists in La Crosse (La Crosse County)

In La Crosse, support local artists or hone your own art skills at the River City Gallery.Stop into this downtown business to browse a curated gallery full of locally produced artwork.You’ll find poetry and sculptures to put on display at home, paintings and prints to hang up, and handcrafted jewelry to wear.

River City Gallery also offers classes in painting, drawing and other mediums for folks of all levels.While the gallery is open for visitors Tuesday to Saturday, you’ll want to check the website to learn more about upcoming classes.

Cruise through Clark County to appreciate local artwork

Clark County hosts an annual self-guided tour highlighting regional artists, and it returns the weekend of April 28-30.

Spring into the Arts is a great opportunity to take a mini road trip this spring while getting to know the area’s artists and craftspeople.The featured artists span a range of mediums from handcrafted woodwork to upcycled metal sculptures and nature photography.There are stops throughout the county, but many of the artists can be found in the communities of Willard and Owen.

For a pitstop during the tour, consider checking out the Munson Bridge Winery in Withee.This seasonal destination specializes in fruit wines made from plums, blackberries, cranberries and even maple syrup!The winery opens for the season the weekend of Spring into the Arts.

Check out the historic Mabel Tainter theater in Menomonie (Dunn County)

The Mabel Tainter is a historic theater with turn-of-the-century grandeur set in downtown Menomonie.It’s the city’s performing arts and cultural center, and it retains a lot of the original charm and character from when the theater was built in 1889.

Check out The Mabel Tainter’s calendar online to discover what sorts of events they’re hosting, which can include local musicians, comedians and more.Between July 20-23, The Mabel Tainter will host the Red Cedar Film Festival. You can catch local, regional and international films, short movies, animated films and more!

While you’re in the city, you can add the Menomonie Sculpture Tour to your arts and culture itinerary.Six creatively crafted sculptures are scattered throughout the community.There is one right outside The Mabel Tainter, so you start the journey there before discovering the rest.

Celebrate literary arts at the inaugural Ridges and Rivers Book Festival (Vernon County)

Literary lovers in Wisconsin have a new reason to celebrate this spring. The inaugural Ridges and Rivers Book Festival is happening in Viroqua at the end of April.This is three days chalk full of events for bookworms, budding writers and kids, and it’s all set in the inspiring scenery of the Driftless area.The festival is happening the weekend of April 28-30.

Workshops will help those looking to improve their writing skills. Local, regional and international authors are set for book readings and presentations. And family-friendly activities are centered on children’s literature, drawing and other interests for all ages.Plus, you can browse the books of local authors and meet the writers themselves during the festival’s book fair, which runs all day on Saturday, April 29.

For a place to spend the weekend, consider booking a room at the Hickory Hill Motel. It’s a quintessential roadside motel with recently renovated, charming guest rooms. Just 2 miles south of Viroqua, the motel is a great option for the Ridges and Rivers Book Festival. Start your spring getaway at TravelWisconsin.com