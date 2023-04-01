As the nation watches the indictment of former President Donald Trump play out, some are concerned about market volatility during what has already been a roller coaster year for stocks.

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News spoke with Dave Spano from Annex Wealth Management to get a better understanding of how Trump’s arraignment next Tuesday could impact numbers on Wall Street. Spano said investors shouldn’t be panicking about a possible major market downfall next week, even if the air will be let out of the room a little.

“At the end of the day, it’s the economics that really move things, much more than Donald Trump and his plight” Spano said on WTMJ Friday. “But there’s no question it’s going to take all of the air out of the room for another week or so.”

Spano also provided clarity on the current state of the economy, with many wondering whether or not the US is currently in a recession.

Click above to hear the full conversation!