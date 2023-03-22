Whether they’re open year-round or seasonally, Wisconsin’s diners serve up comforting food in cozy settings. Here’s to savoring trip-worthy food in diners not to be missed.

For an authentic experience, head to Delta Diner (Bayfield County)

In Bayfield County, the Delta Diner will soon be frying eggs, flipping omelets and serving up Norwegian Cakes in no time.

This classic-looking diner, which declares itself the “Home of the Unpretentious Foodie,” opens for the season on April 1. In addition to its daily menu, you’ll find Blue Plate Specials that can range from anything like Cajun red beans and rice to redeye biscuits and gravy. If you’re visiting Bayfield County in the summer, Delta Diner opens up its two other food experiences on Memorial Day weekend.

The TapShack is an outdoor cookshack specializing in Caribbean food like jerk chicken, pork and fish, grilled pineapple, corn on the cob, and sweet potato. Craft beer, live music and wonderful murals complement the whole experience. Taste Budz, which is Delta Diner’s coffee and ice cream shop, also opens that weekend. It offers an assortment of cold and hot coffee drinks, hand-dipped ice cream cones, and the Diner’s own merchandise like spicy pickled garlic for sale.

Enjoy from-scratch meals at Harbor View Café (Pepin County)

If you find yourself traveling along the Mississippi River this spring to enjoy the Wisconsin Great River Road, make sure to stop in Pepin to eat at the Harbor View Café. This long-running establishment opened for the season on Friday, March 17.

Harbor View specializes in from-scratch meals prepared with locally sourced ingredients. They make everything from homemade soups and breads to seafood and meat entrees, as well as show-stopping desserts. The menu changes on a day-to-day basis, so you’ll find it written on the café’s chalkboard when you walk in. Harbor View also makes a lot of gluten-free entrees, which is great for those with dietary restrictions.

Another seasonal attraction to check out in Pepin is the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum. The museum celebrates the famed author, known for her “Little House on the Prairie” children’s books, who was born in Pepin! The museum opens May 1, and you’ll be able to learn about Laura’s life in the area, explore the rich history of Pepin and visit a replica of the log cabin she would have grown up in.

Satisfy your hunger at Little Fat Gretchen’s (Waupaca County)

Little Fat Gretchen’s has been a popular breakfast and lunch spot in Waupaca since opening 11 years ago.When you walk in, you’ll be greeted by a colorfully, cleverly decorated space and the smell of fresh-baked goods.

The menu is full of delicious breakfast items like a Greek-style omelet, pancakes just like grandma used to make, and homemade granola.Lunch options include burgers, like a tremendous black bean chipotle burger, savory sandwiches and wraps, and filling salads.Definitely check out the house-made desserts and pies when you’re there. And the daily specials for soups, breakfast and lunch are fantastic!

A unique feature about Little Fat Gretchen’s is it’s connected to an independently owned children’s bookstore.So when you’re done with your meal, you can go right to browsing Dragonwings Bookstore for books, toys and puzzles.The bookstore also specializes in nature guides and activity books for kids to encourage them to get outside and explore the world!

