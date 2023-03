March is Women’s History month, and there is a special effort underway to recognize an American Hero from Western Wisconsin.

Her name is Ellen Ainsworth and she was a Registered Nurse on the front lines in World War II.

Ainsworth rescued almost fifty men in Anzio, Italy before making the ultimate sacrifice. Now Wisconsin’s congressional delegation is working to have her warded the Medal of Honor.

WTMJ’s John Mercure has her story.