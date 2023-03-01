In March, Wisconsin doesn’t take time off from our spirited celebrations waiting for warmer weather. We savor the fading chances to play in the snow and look forward to what spring will bring. Here’s to a month of revelry from sporting competitions to heritage festivals.

Browse a large collection of fine art in Green Bay (Brown County)

Head to Green Bay to appreciate a diverse collection of works from artists and crafts people.Artigras is a fine arts festival happening Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5.About 100 artists from across the Midwest will be displaying their original pieces at the Resch Expo.

You’ll see sculptures, ceramics, paintings, wood carvings and other types of gorgeous artwork. Consider purchasing something to take home and brighten up your house. And the kids are more than welcome at Artigras! There will be hands-on art activities available for the young ones to get creative too!

Check out winter racing action at the Keyes Peak Uphill Truck Drags (Florence County)

Wisconsin’s love of celebrating winter applies to so many different pastimes, and racing is no exception. For the gearheads, you’ll want to travel to Florence County on March 11 for Keyes Peak Uphill Truck Drags — a day of action-packed racing to benefit local organizations.

Modified trucks will race up the snow-covered ski hill for an exhilarating experience. Drag racers from five states are participating this year, and proceeds will benefit the Keyes Peak Ski Hill, the local ATV and snowmobile club, and the Florence Volunteer Fire Department. This is the fourth annual event and with a new PA system, expanded parking and improved viewing areas, the visitor experience just keeps getting better and better.

Experience the Birkie Trail on two wheels this winter (Bayfield, Sawyer counties)

Another winter racing event worthy of a trip is the Fat Bike Birkie. The Birkie Trail in the Cable and Hayward area is famous among cross-country skiers. For one day a year, though, enthusiasts of fat tire biking descend on the area to ride the trail on two wheels.

Visit on March 11 to either ride a bike on the groomed, snow-covered Birkie Trail or just to cheer on the competitors. The race offers three events for folks to choose from — The Big Fat 47K, the Half Fat 21K and the untimed Fun Fat 10K Tour — each starting and ending in Cable. It gives folks of varying skill levels a chance to join in on this rare opportunity of fat biking the Birkie. New to or interested in trying the sport? Before the race on Friday, March 10, check out the Fat Bike Birkie EXPO and Fat Bike Demos.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Wisconsin’s ‘New Dublin’

It’s not often a town’s residents get so into a festival that they temporarily change the town name. But that’s how the folks in New London celebrate St. Patrick’s Day when they take on the moniker of “New Dublin” for a week of festivities.

The main day of activities is happening on Saturday, March 18, with the New Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Grand Parade and Irish Fest. The parade is advertised as Wisconsin’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parade and features bagpipe players, marching bands, specialty performers, floats and more entertainment. In total, there are over 100 units in the parade.

Afterward, gather under a heated tent in downtown for several hours of enjoyment. You’ll listen to Irish bands, savor Irish food, sip on beverages and browses booths between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. When the day ends, New Dublin goes back to being New London — at least until next year.

Start your spring getaway at TravelWisconsin.com