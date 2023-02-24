Milwaukee Chef Adam Pawlak will represent the city and state of Wisconsin in an episode of the Food Network’s “Superchef Grudge Match”.

Pawlak, who appeared on season 19 of “Hell’s Kitchen”, will compete against former Hell’s Kitchen teammate, Declan Hogan in an episode of the program that airs February 28 at 8:00pm central time.

Pawlak, the owner and operator of Egg and Flour pasta bar in Milwaukee and Bay View, joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Friday afternoon to talk about the experience and what viewers can expect.