Who doesn’t love pizza? And across Wisconsin, who doesn’t love Palermo’s?

It’s a match made in frozen food heaven, and on National Pizza Day Thursday, we celebrated with Palermo’s CEO and Chairman of the Board Giacomo Fallucca.

While enjoying a Screamin’ Sicilian with Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, Giacomo announced that Palermo’s is expanding production capabilities with a new location in Jefferson, Wisconsin.

“The expansion plan will create more than 200 new job opportunities that will include salaried management positions, production associates, and quality, maintenance, warehouse, and sanitation positions.” the company said in a statement. Fallucca added that the job additions will be split between the new Jefferson facility and their Milwaukee headquarters in the Menomonee Valley.

Giacomo also shared what he thinks goes into a great Palermo’s pizza and why his favorite topping may not be a popular one, but it speaks to his heart and tastebuds!