While we continue to wait for word on the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, some might be wondering about what exactly happened on the field Monday night, and what, if anything, could have prevented the situation Hamlin is currently in.

President of the Medical College of Wisconsin Dr. John Raymond joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to provide some context on Commotio Cordis, a disruption of heart rhythm that occurs as a result of a blow to the area directly over the heart at a critical time during the cycle of a heartbeat.

Dr. Raymond also shared how important it was that CPR was immediately started once it was clear Hamlin didn’t have a heart beat, and why at lower levels of competition the timing of it’s administration is even more dire.