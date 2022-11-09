A meaningful, personal gift during the holiday season can be a reminder for years to come of the care and consideration for a loved one. Here’s to finding the perfect present — and having a great time while doing so.

Search for gifts in European-style splendor at Villa Bellezza Winery (Pepin County)

There’s no need to buy a pricey plane ticket to get a European-style holiday shopping experience. The Villa Bellezza Winery in Pepin is designed to faithfully re-create a small Italian village.

And on Saturdays and Sundays through December 18, the winery’s piazza is transformed into a lighted, beautiful outdoor Christmas market modeled off the beloved open-air markets that are a holiday tradition in many European countries. Artisan vendors sell hand-crafted goods, and food and drinks keep visitors feeling full and refreshed.

To really make the trip special, spend the night in style and comfort at a charming cabin near Lake Pepin. The cabin has a rustic exterior with barn-like red siding and tree trunk-like beams supporting the porch roof. Inside, you’ll fall in love with the modern, Bohemian furnishings and decorations. The cabin is large enough to accommodate eight guests, so bring friends and family for a special weekend shopping trip.

Get caught up in the shops in downtown Baraboo (Sauk County)

Downtown Baraboo is a vibrant, postcard-worthy shopping destination – especially with freshly fallen snow on the ground and holiday decorations hung about. Here, you’ll discover many different stores catering to a range of interests.

Just Imagine Toys is a nearly 30-year-old independent toy store, while Baraboo Toy Soldier Shoppe stocks fantastic action figures, miniatures and collectibles. Stop in at The Village Booksmith to find the perfect novel for the bookworm in your life. They stock books for all ages, including rare and hard-to-find titles.

Plan your visit for Saturday, November 19, to coincide with the annual Christmas Light Parade. This magical tradition showcases festive holiday floats, includes an appearance from Santa and kicks off the holiday season in Baraboo.

Once you’ve crossed off your gift list, warm up at Jose’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant. A short drive from downtown, Jose’s prepares authentic dishes cooked to perfection. You’ll find a generous menu with a lot of variations of enchiladas, fajitas, burritos and dinner entrees featuring ingredients like spiral-cut, al pastor pork, carne asada and ranchero sauce.

Get a jump on the shopping season at Eagle River’s wine walk (Vilas County)

Travel to Eagle River on Saturday, November 19, for a combination wine walk-shopping experience.

The five-hour event will take participants on a journey through the downtown businesses as they sample wines in the stores and browse their collections. Many of the participating stores offer special sales during the wine walk. Eagle River’s thriving downtown is full of stores selling home goods, Northwoods-themed gifts, jewelry, candy and popcorn, and other items that make for perfect presents.

When the event wraps up, settle in at Wild Eagle Lodge for privacy and comfort. You can rent townhouse-style homes with gorgeous lake views that are ideal for couples or an extended family get-together.

The resort is a year-round destination to enjoy the Eagle River area. In the winter months, an ice-skating rink is available on site, while warmer weather can be enjoyed lounging on the swimming raft off the resort’s private beach. After the wine and shopping trip, though, you might find it most relaxing to take a dip in the indoor heated swimming pool.

