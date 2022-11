It’s Halloween, a night famous for frights, candy, various haunts, and spooky stories.

But how much do you know about the holiday’s origins from Druid traditions? And it’s early promotion by the Catholic Church?

We learn more about this most terrifying day from Professor Simon Bronner. He’s a professor of social sciences and dean of UW-Milwaukee’s College of General Studies. Bonner is also an expert in folklore, making him a perfect subject to learn more about Halloween from!