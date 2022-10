After a tumultuous 44 days as Prime Minister of Britain, Liz Truss earlier today announced her resignation from the post. It comes amidst what has been a year filled with political turmoil in the U.K. The nation of course is still in the early days of the new King Charles regime.

To break down how the European nation moves forward from here, and who could the favorite to replace Truss, ABC London correspondent Tom Rivers joins Wisconsin’s Afternoon News.