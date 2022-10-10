United States Army Lieutenant General Dan Karbler is an American hero.

The Hartland, Wisconsin native is the commander of the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command.

General Karbler is also a big supporter of Wisconsin’s Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

On October 8, Karbler met the 230 veterans at the World War II Memorial. He shook hands and posed for pictures and thanked the Vietnam and Korean veterans for their sacrifices.

“They deserve every good thing that comes their way,” Karbler told me. “I admire and respect them.”

Karbler also discussed the growing missile dangers in our world.

“We are ready for whatever happens in North Korea, The Ukraine , or wherever there is an issue.” Karbler told me on his way to a Defense Symposium after meeting with Honor Flight veterans.

General Dan Karbler routinely makes national security decisions that literally make the difference between life and death, and he credits his Wisconsin background as an important factor.

“Wisconsin made me the man I am. And I am grateful.”