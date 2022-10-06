Frank Shelby nearly broke the internet in Wisconsin last year when he showed up at Lambeau Field and people thought he was Aaron Rodgers.

During a game last December, the Sunday Night Football cameras found Rodgers doppelgänger and the internet did the rest.

Shelby lives in Germany and now he’s headed to London for Sunday’s Packers game.

“I bought my ticket in June and I’m quite excited about it,” Shelby told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News host John Mercure.

