Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks grew up in Sepolia, Greece, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Athens.

Last weekend, a group of travelers from the Milwaukee area visited the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player’s old stomping grounds.

“In Milwaukee, Giannis is a star and a good man,” said WTMJ’s John Mercure who is on the trip. “He’s the heart of our city, so when we came to the heart of your city, we wanted to come see where Giannis turned into a man.”

A full local news report highlighted the group’s visit. You can watch the video here.