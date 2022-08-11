Bucks fans, meet nostalgia.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Tuesday they’re bringing back the green and purple from the 1990s-2000s era. Next season Giannis Antetokounmpo will wear the same uniforms worn by fan favorites like Ray Allen, Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson, and Sam Cassell.

Honoring the dawn of the franchise’s Big 3 era, the Bucks’ “Light It Up” Classic Edition uniform is a replica of the team’s road uniforms that were worn between 1994 and 2006.

Classic never goes out of style. pic.twitter.com/UHH4J2U4QC — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 11, 2022

In addition to the purple base color, the uniforms feature the team’s logo from that era on the shorts and the silver “BUCKS” wordmark across the chest with green and white trim around the whole uniform.