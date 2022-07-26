The St. Francis Police Department received sad news last month as “Officer Bane,” a member of their K-9 unit was diagnosed with degenerative myelopathy, a fatal nerve disease.

“I noticed that his mobility was severely hindered,” said Detective Holly McManus, Bane’s handler. “He was starting to drag his feet and his hips were starting to sink.”

Myelopathy is a degenerative nerve condition. McManus says it will eventually take away his full mobility and shut down his organs.

Bane is a popular dog in Milwaukee and around the world. He has over 6,000 followers on social media.

McManus wants to build a bronze statue to honor Bane and other K-9 police dogs.

To support the fundraiser, click here.