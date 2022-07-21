The new Miss Wisconsin is unlike any Miss Wisconsin from the past.

Grace Stanke from Wausau is a nuclear engineer, concert level classical violinist, and competitive water skier. Stanke told me it leaves very little time for sleep.

“I like to stay busy. Really busy,” Stanke told me. “Miss Wisconsin will allow me check out the state and stay on the go.”

You never know who you’ll run into here at ⁦@620wtmj⁩ Hear my interview with the new ⁦@misswis⁩ at 4:15 today. pic.twitter.com/djDk8fx6zE — John Mercure (@JohnMercure) July 21, 2022

Her social impact initiative is “Clean Energy, Cleaner Future”. It focuses on shifting America toward zero-carbon energy sources and spreading awareness of the benefits of nuclear power.

“I’m looking forward to representing Wisconsin at the end of the year and spending the next 12 months meeting Wisconsinites as I travel the state,” Stanke told me.

Stanke will compete in the Miss America competition in Connecticut in December.