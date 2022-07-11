A local New York television news anchor has been suspended following an incident on air that many prove she was drunk.

Heather Kovar seemed to be slurring her words and at one point got the meteorologist’s name wrong.

Viewers expressing concern over train wreck of local evening newscast out of Albany. Anchor Heather Kovar appeared disheveled, misspoke, and slurred her words for the entire newscast. Here, she tries to set up the weather and toss to the meteorologist, who’s name she gets wrong. pic.twitter.com/70jwwvykKt — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 10, 2022

Kovar has been suspended but is disputing the accusation that she was drunk on-air.

