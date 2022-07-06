There’s a reason why golf’s biggest tournaments like the US Open, Ryder Cup and PGA Championship keep coming back to Wisconsin: for a golf experience of a lifetime. Here’s to an unforgettable day on the greens!

Why golf in Wisconsin?

With more than 500 public courses spread across the state, no other destination offers the quantity, quality and diversity that Wisconsin golf has, with courses available for every budget, experience level and taste. Wisconsin is home to 10 public courses ranked among the nation’s top 100 by Golf Digest, more than any other state. Not many people expect this in a state that is covered with snow several months of the year, but this unprecedented concentration of unforgettable golf reinforces that Wisconsin is America’s number one golf destination.

Play The Golf Courses of Lawsonia (Green Lake County)

Lawsonia has been one of Wisconsin’s most beloved golf destinations for generations. Ranked number 23 on Golf Magazine’s top 100 Golf Courses in North America for 2021-2022, Lawsonia is a top tier, 36-hole golf destination. You can choose between the Lawsonia Links course featuring beautiful rolling hills, swaying fescue and very few trees, or play The Woodlands, a classic parkland style golf course in a beautiful natural setting.

Book a stay at the Heidel House, perched above the serene Green Lake. The Heidel House recently reopened after completing a multi-million-dollar remodel including a new lobby and newly renovated guest rooms, banquet rooms and pools!

Head downtown for dinner at Chops in Green Lake to try the incredible grilled salmon, served with truffled mashed potatoes and lemon extra virgin olive oil.

Book a trip at Bullseye Golf Club in Wisconsin Rapids (Wood County)

Bullseye has always been a classic Wisconsin golf destination and this year the course is celebrating its 100th season! This beautiful course which opened a century ago in 1922 will challenge you while offering a relaxing, picturesque backdrop. During your round, you’ll be surrounded by old, towering pines with sounds of the nearby Wisconsin River. You may even spot some Wisconsin wildlife.

Make sure to pop into The Restaurant at Bullseye after your round to try their delicious tenderloin steak sandwich, fish fry special, salads and so much more.

Spend the night at the Cobblestone Hotel to round off your Wisconsin Rapids weekend. With an indoor pool, whirlpool and continental breakfast it’s the perfect place to relax and refuel to play another round the next day!

Head to Milwaukee for a round of golf and a memorable stay (Milwaukee County)

Plan a trip to Milwaukee to break out your driver, irons and putter at Brown Deer Park Golf Course! Test your skills at the at the famed Milwaukee course where Tiger Woods turned pro! This course features 18 unique holes that run alongside a beautiful flowing creek.

Spend the night in Milwaukee at Kinn Guesthouse, named one of the 7 coolest hotels in Milwaukee by Trivago. This two-story “micro-boutique” hotel is home to guest rooms that are bright yet cozy, featuring signature artwork, tasteful accents and enormous windows with a view.

Start your summer getaway at TravelWisconsin.com.