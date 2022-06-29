The labor shortage. We’ve talked about it thoroughly on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. Milwaukee is not immune to the employee crisis that came into focus during the COVID-19 era.

“It’s staggering to hear the number of job openings at some companies,” said Steve Glynn, host of the Experience Milwaukee podcast. “One of the larger companies I’ve talked to had as many as 900 open positions right now.”

Glynn has launched “Work In MKE,” a new series dedicated to showcasing local businesses and industries, recruiting talent to the area, and growing Milwaukee’s reputation as a top destination to experience, live, and work.

Glynn joined John Mercure on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Wednesday. Listen to their conversation above.