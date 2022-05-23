Gardening expert, TV/radio host and author Melinda Myers invites library patrons of all ages throughout Wisconsin to grow smart in June — National Pollinators Month — with educational programming and DIY projects Myers created with the help of American Transmission Co. (ATC) to raise awareness of the plight of pollinators and how we can all do our part to help them right here in Wisconsin.

More than 80% of the world’s flowering plants need pollinators — insects and animals that transfer pollen from one plant to another. This pollen transfer leads to plants being able to produce fruits, vegetables and nuts.

Pollinator populations are decreasing, partly due to loss of habitat. This program encourages Wisconsin residents to learn about ways to help pollinators right in their own backyards to aid in their survival.

For more information, visit their website.