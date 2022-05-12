The Bucks pulled out a last second win against the Celtics Wednesday night against the Celtics.

“Never a doubt,” joked voice of the Bucks Dave Koehn. “I never had a doubt they would win.”

“The grit of this group is just on display every time we’ve seen these guys. Obviously, the greatest thing the Bucks have is the world’s greatest player of course. But other than that, the grit and just moxie of this group. They are just so battle-hardened and battle-tested that you don’t have a true sense or appreciation for it until you see it play out over and over. And you realize what an edge that is.”

For the full interview with Koehn on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, click in the player above.