Here’s to treating yourself to a weekend getaway in Wisconsin this spring! With world class golf offerings, high speed events and exceptional food and drink, you can enjoy a Wisconsin vacation at your own pace.

Play a round at Glacier Woods Golf Club in Iola (Waupaca County)

Glacier Woods is yet another fantastic Wisconsin golf course to add to your bucket list! Rolling hills and fairways lined with dense trees make each and every hole on the property a beautiful challenge. After swinging the clubs, swing into the Iron Grille, Glacier Woods’ on site up-scale American style restaurant. Spend the weekend at one of Waupaca’s most charming B&Bs with a stay at Apple Tree Lane. Located in a historic Victorian farmhouse, this updated and remodeled inn is situated among picturesque apple orchards along 400 feet of beautiful Crystal River frontage.

Get your tickets to a race at Road America in Plymouth (Sheboygan County)

Nicknamed “America’s National Park of Speed”, it’s clear that any day spent at Road America will be filled with high-speed thrills. While millions of dollars of improvements have been made over the years, the original 14-turn track configuration stretching just over four miles has never been altered and is revered as one of the world’s finest and most challenging road courses.

There’s a full line of races all summer long, but don’t miss the Vintage Festival Weekend at Road America from May 20-22, featuring a packed racing schedule showcasing classic cars covering several decades. While you’re in town for a race, experience Elkhart Lake’s new race car themed lodging at The Luxury Motor Courts. With custom floor-to-ceiling windows, modern lounge areas, a fireplace and a full kitchen with new appliances, it’s the perfect racing weekend escape.

Top off your Wisconsin racing weekend by ordering a round at the Stop In Tavern and Restaurant at Sebkin’s Resort – known internationally as the best bar on the racing circuit.

Experience Wisconsin made art in Pepin, Pierce, and Buffalo Counties

Attend the Spring Fresh Art Tour June 3-5, a self-guided tour of home studios and galleries throughout the picturesque communities and countryside of western Wisconsin. Browse hand crafted jewelry, pottery, metal sculptures, paintings and so much more along the 17 sites on the tour. Click here to view all 17 stops along with food and lodging accommodations nearby. Book a stay near Lake Pepin at the Maiden Rock Inn Bed and Breakfast where “sleeping at school is cool”. Once the Maiden Rock School in 1906, it has since been renovated to one of the most unique, artistic and sustainable B&B’s in the Driftless Region. During your stay, make sure to enjoy dinner and drinks at Kingfisher Restaurant in Durand and try one of their new spring menu specials like the beef shish kebab, wild mushroom risotto or chicken piccata.

Start your spring getaway at TravelWisconsin.com.