As the Bucks welcome the Boston Celtics to Milwaukee for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, fans are hoping some home cooking is just what the doctor ordered.

Sharlan Edmonds is the Vice President of Hospitality for the Bucks. Her job puts her in charge of what kind of food fans enjoy at Fiserv Forum.

“Everyday when I come to work my goal is to make this the best fan experience in sports and entertainment,” said Edmonds. “Pleasing people’s stomach tends to please them overall.”

Edmonds talked to John Mercure at Fiserv Forum ahead of the Bucks game Saturday. Listen to their conversation above.