The playoffs start Sunday!

After a week off, the Bucks will welcome the Bulls to Fiserv Forum.

“The preparation, timing, getting ready for Chicago is very important for our mental and certainly important for their bodies,” Assistant Coach Vin Baker tells Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. “It’s been an educational week for us and a really good week as far as preparing.”

After two home games, the Bucks will only need to travel a short way to the United Center for games 3 and 4.

“It is very unique that we’ll be right down the road. Be able to commute back and forth. It will bode well for both teams the commute. Not getting on a plane certainly makes a difference on the bodies when you don’t have to travel in the air.”

For the full interview with Baker, click in the player above.