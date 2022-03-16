80 miles. That’s all that separates the Kohl Center in Madison from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

One is the home arena for the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team. The other will play host to twelve teams, including the Badgers, and the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament starting this Friday.

“It’s obviously great for all our fans, alumni, former players, and parents of our players,” Badgers Head Coach Greg Gard told John Mercure on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. “It’s a reward for having a great regular season. I also know the distractions that come with it.”

Gard appreciates friends and family being able to share the moment together but knows he’s there to work.

“It can be a distraction if you allow it to be,” Gard said. “It’s ticket requests, people stopping by your hotel room, it’s all those things.”

Gard said he puts his wife, Michelle, in charge of the ticket requests.

“She actively manages it and we were out by Sunday night,” Gard said with a playful smile.

We’re guessing none of those tickets went to Ben Brust based on what Gard told us.

Wisconsin will play Colgate at approximately 8:50 p.m. Friday in the first round.