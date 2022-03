Badgers sophomore guard Johnny Davis has been named an All-American by the Associated Press, just the third Wisconsin player to be named to the first-team after Alando Tucker (2007) and Frank Kaminsky (2015).

Keegan Murray has given Iowa a first-team Associated press All-American for the third straight year.

Davis and Murray are joined by Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji.

Three of the five selections are from the Big Ten Conference.