President Biden Tuesday announced the U.S. will ban all oil imports from Russia, a response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The move, likely to increase prices at the pump in the short term, comes as gas prices broke records in the U.S. this week.

“The fact is that since day one of this administration, the Biden administration has been sanctioning American production of oil and gas, effectively, with their anti-domestic production platform,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) told WTMJ’s John Mercure.

Gallagher referenced President Biden cancelling the Keystone pipeline.

“He’s not unleashing the full power of American energy,” said Gallagher.

