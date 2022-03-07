Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to make a decision on his future tomorrow, according to NFL insider Michael Silver.

Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 5, 2022

Tied to Rodgers decision has been the future of free agent receiver Davante Adams. One way the Packers could retain Adams’ services is through the franchise tag.

The deadline to attach the franchise tag is 4 p.m. Tuesday.