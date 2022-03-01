JOHN’S TAKE

Volodymyr Zelensky is a patriot. He is also a hero.

It is very possible he has always been a patriot. He has only recently become a hero.

Zelensky was born to Jewish parents in southern Ukraine. Before becoming President, he was an actor and comic. His most famous role was playing a history teacher who took an unlikely and comical path to becoming the President of Ukraine.

In 2019, Zelensky decided to run for President. He was initially a dark horse. As his popularity grew, his campaign gained steam and he went on to win with an astonishing 73 percent of the vote.

Let’s fast forward. Ukraine is invaded and the world wanted to know how the former comedian would respond. He has been nothing short of inspiring.

He speaks bluntly, behaves defiantly and acts bravely.

The United States offered to evacuate Zelensky from the Ukraine. “I need ammunition, not a ride,” he said.

Even as explosions light up the Kiev sky, he is regularly seen in the streets with troops. His suit and tie have been replaced with a helmet and camouflage flak vest.

Today, a leader of the European Union called him iconic. Zelensky snickered and replied, “I am not iconic. Ukraine is.”

War can make heroes of ordinary men. World War II gave us Winston Churchill. It’s easy to be brave when the enemy primarily wields the sword or microphone.

When the enemy is rolling tanks into your country and dropping bombs on your largest cities, it takes more courage, real courage.

Volodymyr Zelensky is a leader. He is a patriot.