Nikolay Rogovskiy is afraid. He is scared for his homeland of Ukraine. He is scared for his family that is still there. He is scared for the future.

Rogovskiy is the owner of Russian Food and Gifts in Shorewood. He is a Ukrainian immigrant that has been here since he was a child.

“I am very nervous.” Rogovskiy told me as we spoke in his shop. “It’s a horrible thing. We don’t know what will happen.”

Although he hasn’t been to Ukraine in years, Rogovskiy’s heart is still there.

“All we can do is pray,” he told me with a heavy heart. “We pray a lot.”