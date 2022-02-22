MILWAUKEE, WI – Admit it, although February is the shortest month of the year, it can feel like the longest during a cold and gray Wisconsin winter.
Tuesday, February 22 is National Margarita Day so take some time to enjoy a beverage or two that will hopefully remind you of warmer days ahead.
INGREDIENTS:
-2 oz. of tequila
-1.5 oz of triple sec
-1 oz. fresh lime juice
-Simple syrup or agave nectar
-Lime slice for garnish
-Course salt for rim of glass
-Splash of Sprite, ginger ale or seltzer
DIRECTIONS:
-First moisten the rim of the glass with a wedge of lime. Put some course salt on a plate and swirl the rim of the glass in the salt.
-In a shaker with a few cubes of ice, add the tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime juice. Shake until chilled, then strain and pour in to a glass. Add a splash of Sprite, ginger ale or seltzer.
-Garnish with wedge of lime.
Enjoy!