MILWAUKEE, WI – Admit it, although February is the shortest month of the year, it can feel like the longest during a cold and gray Wisconsin winter.

Tuesday, February 22 is National Margarita Day so take some time to enjoy a beverage or two that will hopefully remind you of warmer days ahead.

INGREDIENTS:

-2 oz. of tequila

-1.5 oz of triple sec

-1 oz. fresh lime juice

-Simple syrup or agave nectar

-Lime slice for garnish

-Course salt for rim of glass

-Splash of Sprite, ginger ale or seltzer

DIRECTIONS:

-First moisten the rim of the glass with a wedge of lime. Put some course salt on a plate and swirl the rim of the glass in the salt.

-In a shaker with a few cubes of ice, add the tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime juice. Shake until chilled, then strain and pour in to a glass. Add a splash of Sprite, ginger ale or seltzer.

-Garnish with wedge of lime.

Enjoy!