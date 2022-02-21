The open-handed slap heard around the world has one former Wisconsin Badgers basketball star sounding off.

Losing by double-digits with under a minute to go at the Kohl Center in Madison Sunday afternoon, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was using full-court pressure against Wisconsin’s bench warmers.

Badgers head coach Greg Gard called a timeout to allow his team to regroup as the Wolverine’s pressure was set to force another turnover.

Howard appeared frustrated that Gard called a timeout with the game in hand. Gard said he was giving his guys a chance to reset.

The game ended and both coaching staffs began to exchange the customary handshake. That’s when things went south.

Howard, still upset about the timeout, walked passed Gard saying “I’ll remember that.”

Gard, feeling the need to explain why he took the questionable timeout, grabbed Howard in an effort to talk to him. Things escalated, a scrum ensued and was capped off by Howard smacking Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face.

“It was complete crybaby stuff from Juwan Howard,” Ben Brust told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Monday. “If you’re going to play to the whistle, you can’t look over at Coach Gard for calling a timeout.”

